HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

