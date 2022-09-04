HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,819 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $544,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.