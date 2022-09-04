ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 6.47% of ADTRAN worth $58,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.