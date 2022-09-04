Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $412.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.70 and its 200 day moving average is $325.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.