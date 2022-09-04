Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,628 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 89,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

