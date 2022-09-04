VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.95

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.95 and traded as high as $41.54. VSE shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 8,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

VSE Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.39.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

