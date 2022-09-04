MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.28

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $12.37. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 23,265 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
