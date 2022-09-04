Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.41). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 14,409 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of £20.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3,883.33.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

