Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 5,470 shares changing hands.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

