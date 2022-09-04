Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 124,764 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

