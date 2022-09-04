Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as high as $17.18. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 9,456 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,308 shares of company stock worth $1,003,032. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.