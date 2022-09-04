PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 114,685 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 12.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.02.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 131.59% and a negative return on equity of 131.39%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

