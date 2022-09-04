Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.90

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $24.18. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 404,670 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNK. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $815.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

