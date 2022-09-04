AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.54 and traded as high as C$29.08. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.64, with a volume of 270,338 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AltaGas to a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB lowered shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80. In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

