Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 33,010 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.98.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,713.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 343,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,313. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

