Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 33,010 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.