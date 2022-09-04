IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $765.34

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.34 ($9.25) and traded as high as GBX 799 ($9.65). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 794.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 718,582 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

IG Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 770.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 765.34.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at IG Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

