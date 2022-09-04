P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.95. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 1,237 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

P&F Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

