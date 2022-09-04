QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $341.39

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.39 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 347.21 ($4.20). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 335.80 ($4.06), with a volume of 1,243,531 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.32) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 341.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.