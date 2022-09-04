Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.80

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.80 and traded as high as C$46.82. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$46.30, with a volume of 114,453 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 114.43%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

