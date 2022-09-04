Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.68

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.68 and traded as high as $59.80. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $58.64, with a volume of 24,208 shares.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $373,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,953,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

