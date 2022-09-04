Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 312,418 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $390.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

