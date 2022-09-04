Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.48. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 138,748 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.