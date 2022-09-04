RH (NYSE:RH) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 476.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of RH worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $252.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

