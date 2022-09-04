HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $44,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.13 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

