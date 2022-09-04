HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,313 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 368,749 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

