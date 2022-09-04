HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

