HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after purchasing an additional 567,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

