nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.