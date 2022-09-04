Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267,656 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in View were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIEW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in View by 16,724.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,385 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of View by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 296,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of View by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
View Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About View
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on View (VIEW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.