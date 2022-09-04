AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

