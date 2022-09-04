AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,217 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,643,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Trading Up 0.0 %

Comerica stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

