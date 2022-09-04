AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,138 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.97 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.