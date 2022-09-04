KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

KB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

