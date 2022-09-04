AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,803 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

