AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,039 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 299,327 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

