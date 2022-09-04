AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO Price Performance

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.