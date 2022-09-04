Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.91. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.