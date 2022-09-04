AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.