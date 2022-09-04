AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $985,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

