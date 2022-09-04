Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $152.34 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.