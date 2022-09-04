AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

TREX opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

