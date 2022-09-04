AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

