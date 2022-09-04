Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

