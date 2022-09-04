HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,847 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,397,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

