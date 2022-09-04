Contrasting Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soupman and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soupman 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 3.24, indicating a potential upside of 184.21%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.41 -$228.38 million -0.99 -1.15

This table compares Soupman and Beachbody’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soupman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Soupman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soupman and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soupman N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -37.55% -54.64% -32.59%

Summary

Beachbody beats Soupman on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

