Head-To-Head Analysis: ESS Tech (GWH) & Its Competitors

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.54 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 269.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.12%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech



ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

