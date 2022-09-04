Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.