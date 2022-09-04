Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.