Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Porch Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,574,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,654,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 240,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 460,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,310,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 525,426 shares during the period.

PRCH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

