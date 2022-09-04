Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Cronos Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18.

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.