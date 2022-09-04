Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Middlesex Water worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

